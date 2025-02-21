ESPN Predicts Texans to Make Blockbuster WR Trade
Entering the 2025 offseason, the Houston Texans have some questions to address at their wide receiver position.
Amid their uncertainties with impending free agent Stefon Diggs, along with the likely season-ending injury for Tank Dell taking him out of the fold for the year ahead, the Texans offense could utilize a boost for C.J. Stroud's passing attack. And with an offseason ahead making a few wide receiver options available, Houston has a few interesting ways to improve over the coming months.
One of those routes for Houston to iron out the troubles at receiver might be via trade, and in the mind of ESPN's Aaron Schatz, he sees a chance of a major blockbuster going down –– a move for the Texans to acquire New York Jets wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.
"Wilson was clearly unhappy in New York last season, but he's a very talented young wide receiver. He has three straight 1,000-yard seasons, which is even more impressive considering the quarterback play the Jets have had," Schatz wrote. "In 2021, Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns at Ohio State with C.J. Stroud as his quarterback... Other teams have had a ton of success reuniting college teammates, such as Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase or Tua Tagovailoa with Jaylen Waddle. Why not do the same thing in Houston with Stroud and Wilson? The 25th selection and a Day 2 pick in 2026 should get this trade done."
For the Texans to not only sustain their current production, but improve their offensive side of the ball in 2025, some personnel improvements will likely have to come to form. And in the event Stroud's former teammate were to hit the trade market, Houston would be foolish in passing on the opportunuty.
Wilson finished his 2024 campaign putting together his third-straight 1,000-yard season, hauling in 1,104 yards on a career-high 101 catches, paired with seven touchdowns. Despite the struggling status of the Jets' offense, the Ohio State product rose through the dysfunction to produce another strong season, making the allure of a potential trade for his services that much more appealing.
For a proposed package of a first and second-round pick, it does create a dent in the Texans' future draft capital, but for a talent of Wilson's caliber at just 24 years old, parting ways with those assets can be views as a worthwhile investment.
It remains to be seen if Wilson does end up hitting the market for a Jets team sitting in an interesting spot, but if available, keep an eye on the Texans as a major suitor.
