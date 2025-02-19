Texans Could Make Risky Contract Move With Key Defender
The Houston Texans probably won't be able to do a whole lot this offseason thanks to their limited cap room, but what they can do is address players already on their roster.
That could mean extending some key players, which would not only ensure that vital pieces remain with the team long term, but could also open up some money depending on how the Texans structure those contracts.
Battle Red Blog named a couple of players Houston could extend in the coming months, and one of the players mentioned was safety Jalen Pitre.
"He’s had the yo-yo Texans experience, with stellar rookie season, a sophomore slump and a third season that showed long-term promise before a season-ending injury," Battle Red Blog wrote. "Presuming that rehab went successfully, Pitre could offer some long-term stability at the safety position, especially with players like Jimmie Ward and Eric Murray slated to hit free agency."
And that's where the risk comes into play. Not only has Pitre been fairly inconsistent throughout his first three seasons with the Texans, but he also just suffered a torn pectoral muscle toward the end of 2024.
While a torn pec is certainly not on the same level of severity as something like torn ACL or torn Achilles, it's still worth noting, especially considering that Pitre has played just one full season thus far in his NFL career.
During his time on the field this past year, the 25-year-old registered 65 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended. He achieved those numbers in 15 games.
Pitre had a terrific rookie campaign, racking up 147 tackles and five picks over a full 17-game season before struggling in Year 2.
The former second-round pick definitely has talent, but Houston may want to see how he returns in 2025 before making any rash decisions on his future.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: ESPN Reveals Best Fit for Houston Texans' Free Agent Stefon Diggs
READ MORE: Draft Expert Pins Texans to Reunite C.J. Stroud's College Connection
READ MORE: Texans Could Land Mammoth Version of Deebo Samuel in NFL Draft
READ MORE: Houston Texans Again Urged to Cut Bait With Star Defender
READ MORE: Houston Texans Legend Unveils New Stefon Diggs Details