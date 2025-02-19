ESPN Predicts Texans to Take Major Step Back in 2025
The Houston Texans had an up-and-down 2024 campaign but still managed to make their mark with an ultimately successful playoff push that led them to a second-straight Wild Card appearance and another 10-7 finish.
However, when looking ahead to what next season could hold for Houston, some around NFL circles already have their reservations on how year three under Demeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud could pan out.
The latest skepticism comes from ESPN analyst Dan Graziano, who dubbed the Texans for his pick as the team primed to take a step back in 2025.
"The offensive coordinator change felt like a panic move that I found alarming, they probably can't count on the same kind of year from Joe Mixon, and the defense carried them for much of the season," Graziano said. "It's tougher to sustain defensive team excellence year-over-year, so unless their offensive line and receiver corps get much better, this team could fade a little. (I just don't know who will catch them in their division!)"
The Texans are two for two in playoff appearances under the Stroud-Ryans combination, but last season wasn't without its lapses. Houston had a strong defensive core to lean on for their success, but offensively, they were ranked 19th in the NFL for scoring and 22nd in yards.
Those marks aren't enough to lead to consistent wins in a tough AFC, and if new offensive coordinator Nick Caley can't right the ship, it could mean bad news for Houston.
The offensive side of the ball will also need some tweaks in personnel in the coming months. The Texans will have some concerns at receiver amid Tank Dell's absence and Stefon Diggs' potential departure, pairing with the existing struggles seen on the offensive line.
If the Texans can have a sustainable unit defensively, that'll help the cause for concern on the other side of the ball. A surrounding division that doesn't pose a ton of problems acts as a helping hand as well.
Yet, for Houston to truly lift their ceiling next season from their last showing, the offense will have to come together a bit better than seen in 2024. Time will tell if this new offensive regime can make it come to fruition.
