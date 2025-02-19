Houston Texans Urged to Swing Stunning Superstar Trade
The Houston Texans were actually one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this past season in spite of the fact that they captured their second straight AFC South division title and won a playoff game for the second consecutive year.
The Texans were expected to be the heir apparent to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference, but instead, Houston actually had a rather middling campaign, thanks much in part to a stalling offense.
While C.J. Stroud's sophomore slump was a big reason for the offensive flop, the horrific offensive line was also a major culprit.
The problem for the Texans is that they don't have a whole lot of money to spend in free agency, which could result in the team making some difficult roster decisions.
That could include trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is actually one of the best offensive linemen in football. So yes; it seems counterproductive.
But Battle Red Blog feels that moving Tunsil could be necessary in order to open up some cap room and facilitate some much-needed retooling on the offensive side of the ball.
"Simply put, Houston needs to move on from Tunsil and shift either Tytus Howard or second-year tackle Blake Fisher to the position," Battle Red Blog Wrote. "Unfortunately, the Texans can’t just pull the plug on Tunsil; cutting Tunsil would incur a whopping $17.5M cap hit at least. Instead, trading him is the better option; Houston receives commensurate trade compensation while saving cash - $13M to be exact."
The Texans initially acquired Tunsil in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins back in September 2019. Since then, the 30-year-old has gone on to make five Pro Bowl appearances in Houston, including three straight.
Trading Tunsil would definitely sting, but it may be one of the only options the Texans have to escape from their miserable financial situation.
