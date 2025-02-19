ESPN Reveals Best Fit for Houston Texans' Free Agent Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans have a big decision to make this offseason when it comes to veteran star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
At 31 years old, Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered after playing just eight games with the Texans during the 2024 NFL season. He is also set to hit the open free agency market.
Plenty of teams around the NFL could use help at wide receiver. Diggs could be a very popular target for those teams.
As for Houston, it's clear that C.J. Stroud needs more help. Keeping Diggs would help that situation, but there would still be a need for another target with Tank Dell out indefinitely. Losing Diggs would make things much more difficult.
That being said, there has been a lot of speculation that the Texans could let Diggs walk this offseason.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen recently took a look at where the best possible fit for Diggs would be this offseason. He thinks that Houston is that destination.
"The Texans need playmakers in the route tree to go with Nico Collins -- especially because Tank Dell might miss a good chunk of time -- so re-signing Diggs makes sense," Bowen wrote.
"After all, they traded a second-round pick to get him last offseason. Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 before suffering an ACL injury in Week 8. Once healthy and cleared to play next season, Diggs can create separation and produce after the catch for quarterback C.J. Stroud and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley."
Bowen makes a very good point. Trading a second round pick last offseason for Diggs would end up being a very bad move if they let him walk after just one year.
In the eight games that he was able to play for the Texans in 2024, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. They weren't huge numbers, but he had good chemistry with C.J. Stroud.
Houston has to make sure that Stroud is supported as much as possible. If that is a major priority for the Texans, re-signing Diggs would make a lot of sense.
It will be interesting to see what Houston chooses to do. Fans will simply have to patiently wait to find out.
