Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

The former Houston Texans quarterbacks contract is widely seen as one of the worst in the past ten years.

Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are the youngest franchise in the NFL after beginning play just 22 years ago in 2002. However, during their short time as an organization they have seen several quarterbacks come through with the most recent being All-Star second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud has played fantastically for the Texans since being drafted second overall out of Ohio State but before his arrival, the Texans had trouble nailing down a certified starter that could help them reach the highest of heights.

One of those quarterbacks was Brock Osweiler back in 2016 after the Texans gave him a 4 years, $72M ($37M guaranteed) contract in the offseason. It was shocking for the Texans to give Osweiler such a lucrative deal and it became even more confusing after the franchise moved on from him after one season, earning the deal between the two sides one of the worst in the past 10 years according to Bleacher Report.

"Right place, right time," wrote Brad Gagnon. "That was Brock Osweiler as a free agent in 2016, after he shined in limited action behind Peyton Manning with the 2015 Broncos and became a hot commodity for the desperate Texans to win via sweepstakes."

"At the time, like Garoppolo, he had just seven career regular-season starts on his resume. And he'd only add 14 more during a run with the Texans that lasted just one season and contained more interceptions (16) than touchdown passes (15). Two years later, his pro football career was over."

It is easy to understand why Osweiler and the Texans would make this list as he didn't live up to the expectations of the contract eventually causing the franchise to have to cut their losses and move on. Add in the fact that Osweiler quickly exited the league not long after and it makes the deal even worse.

Luckily for the Texans, that contract is now obsolete and they seemed to have their franchise quarterback of the now and for the future in C.J. Stroud.

