Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

The Houston Texans face off against the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South rivalry game.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
The Houston Texans are preparing for their Week 12 matchup as they take on the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

The Texans are 7-4 and in first place in the division while the 2-8 Titans haven't had quite the same season.

With the two teams heading in opposite directions, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Texans will take care of business against the Titans in a 31-21 victory.

"The Texans are playing on a short week, but they looked better on offense against Dallas with Nico Collins back," Prisco writes. "The Titans will have trouble stopping them this week, so look for the Texans and C.J. Stroud to play well. Will Levis won't keep up."

Levis has been under duress behind an offensive line that mirrors Swiss cheese for most of the season, so if the Texans can exploit that and run the football like they have been for a majority of the year, they should be able to pull out a victory.

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

