Micah Parsons Questions Texans' Contender Status After Cowboys' Recent Loss
The Houston Texans came away victorious in the Lone Star State matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, although it wasn't all that incredible of a feat. Dallas fell to 3-7 and remains winless on their home field this season.
With Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons spending plenty of time together this offseason, the matchup was set to be a fun one, with each of the two aforementioned players making their case to win the game way back when.
Houston rolled into Arlington and took down the Cowboys 34-10 in a game that never was close. Still, Parsons questioned the validity of the Texans as a contending squad out of the AFC.
“Do we look at it and say are the Texans real contenders in the AFC?” Parsons said. “Honestly bro, I think they are a good team but if I’m looking at some of these other teams, like the (Kansas City) Chiefs. It’s just confusing to me bro, they are a good team but I don’t know if they’re great just yet.
“Like they’re a really good team. You look at some of the wins, they should have beat the Lions, and they jumped on that undefeated (Buffalo) Bills team. So a lot of those games they were in those games but they lost games. I think they are on their way to being a great team and they will become contenders.”
The Texans are now 7-4, though injuries to superstar wide receiver Nico Collins and star receiver Stefon Diggs were quite brutal, helping the team to a two-game skid. With Collins' return against the Cowboys, however, the team seems to have re-captured some momentum.
Parsons may have just accidentally given the Texans the poster board material needed to light a fire under the team. With a star like Stroud under center and being well-equipped with offensive weapons, they should certainly be a force in the postseason.
