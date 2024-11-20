Texans Daily

Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Gets Massive Injury Update Before Titans Game

The Houston Texans might see another superstar return as they mount for a late-season push.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a play during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Injuries have been one demise of the Houston Texans to this point in the NFL season, yet they are 7-4 with a good chance to earn the AFC South crown for a second straight season. Superstar wide receiver Nico Collins made his return from Injured Reserve last Monday, helping the Texans to a 34-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, another superstar could be on his return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr. made his return to the practice field after having suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets a couple of weeks ago.

Here's how the Texans' injury report played out:

Non-participant:

  • DE Denico Autry, knee/oblique
  • DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
  • OT Blake Fisher, concussion

Limited participant:

  • DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
  • CB Derek Stingley Jr., hip

The Texans' injury report is quite bleak, which is quite a blessing at this point in the season. They take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 with an opportunity to keep expanding on their record and capturing momentum in the latter half of their season.

