Former Packers QB Reveals Legendary Comparison for Texans Star
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has quietly established himself as one of the best players in the NFL at his position, and he still has room for growth.
Just how good is Collins, you ask? Well, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has offered a legendary comparison for the Pro Bowler: Julio Jones.
"Nico Collins is present day Julio Jones," Benkert posted on X. "Julio was slightly faster, but Nico has more control. Julio’s crazy plays were more explosive, but Nico’s hands are more consistent."
That is a lofty compliment, so say the least.
Jones played 13 seasons in the NFL between 2011 and 2023, with the bulk of his career coming with the Atlanta Falcons.
During his playing days, Jones made seven trips to the Pro Bowl while earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections. He led the league in receiving yards twice, topping out at 1,871 yards in 2015. He also paced the NFL with 136 receptions that season.
The University of Alabama product will probably be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, but whether or not he will get in as a first ballot selection remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, Collins is just getting started. The 26-year-old has logged back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns, and in 2024, he managed to register 1,006 yards in spite of missing five games.
The Birmingham, Al. native was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and failed to reach 500 yards in either of his first two seasons, but broke out in 2023 when he caught 80n passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.
