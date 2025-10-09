Former NFL QB Praises Texans’ Defense as One of League’s Best
While the Houston Texans' offense has had its early ups and downs through the first quarter of the NFL season, their defensive side of the ball has remained an all-around force.
Upfront, the Texans have a dominant edge rushing duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, a high-end linebacker commanding the middle of the field in Azeez Al-Shaair, and a talented secondary headlined by a top corner in Derek Stingley Jr.
In all, they've allowed a league-low 12.2 points heading into their Week 6 bye, coming off of two-straight wins allowing a combined 10 points from both the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.
We knew the Texans were destined to be stout defensively, but to this level? It's especially impressive.
Yet, in the mind of former NFL quarterback (and former Texans quarterback)-turned analyst, Dan Orlovsky, the Texans have not only risen among the league's best in terms of defensive ability, but they've also turned out to be one that isn't talked about enough.
"Who's the best defense in the NFL? I think if you asked most people that, they would say— and rightfully so— probably like Denver, Philadelphia... Houston," Orlovsky said. "Houston is the best unit defensively that doesn't get talked about enough."
"We've so focused on their offense, it hasn't looked great. It looks better the last couple of weeks... Will Anderson destroys your run game. Danielle Hunter is great at getting the quarterback. Linebackers are as fast and quick as anybody, and the defense is a bunch of ball hawks."
"They're outstanding. And they're like, middle of the pack in takeaways, middle of the pack in sacks, so it's not like they're riding the wave of turnovers or sacks. This defense, I know everybody wrote this team off for the way they started this season. This defense is the best unit that doesn't get talked about enough."
It's some steep praise for the seven-year NFL veteran and now-ESPN mind. The Texans' defense is explosive upfront and in the back-end that's made it a chore for the first five games of the year, and in his eyes, hasn't gotten the due credit they deserve.
Now, the Texans defense will have a week off to get some rest after a potent start, and will get back to action on the road vs. the Seattle Seahawks in hopes of continuing that defensive prowess, and maybe getting a little more love shown their way in the process.
