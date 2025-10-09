Texans OC Nick Caley Gets Honest Evaluation From GM
The Houston Texans offense is operating under a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley this season.
Caley, 42, was brought in from the Los Angeles Rams in hopes of doing a better job than Bobby Slowik, who was let go after two seasons with the Texans. General manager Nick Caserio spoke positively about Caley's job through the first five weeks in the season.
“I think it's evolved. Anytime any of us are put in the position for the first time, you're going to have to deal with some ups and downs. It's a learning process. We've all been there. I've been there," Caserio said.
"Nick [Caley] is going through it. You look around the league, there's a lot of coaches that go through that. He’s got a good attitude, taking the right approach. There's always a little bit of give-and-take."
"You want to try a little bit more of this, but maybe it's not the best thing for the team. Maybe we're going to shift our focus a little bit here."
The Texans offense got off to a rough start through the first three weeks, losing each game by a score. The offense failed to put up 20 points in any of their first three games, but that has changed in the last two.
The Texans are averaging 35 points per game in their last two wins, offering hope that Caley can adjust.
"Nick is a smart guy, been around football for a long time, seen a lot of things. We've made some modifications and adjustments as we've gone. We've talked about this. You probably figure out what you have with your football team over the first four or five weeks," Caserio said.
"We have five games in the bank here. Figure out what we're doing well, what are some of the things we can build on. Nick has done a really good job. Had a good attitude, good approach."
"Works really well with the staff, communicates with DeMeco [Ryans] on a regular basis, trying to figure out what is in their best interest. In the end it's about the players. Done a good job. Glad he's here.”
Now that the team is going through the bye week, the Texans are hopeful to see more growth from Caley as the season progresses.
“Any coach, any job when you're put in the position, there's a learning curve that's involved," Caserio said. "You go from an area scout to college director… There's things that you're going to learn that are different than the job that you had previously."
"So, no different than the coach. Position coach going to a coordinator spot. There's some things to figure out, managing the staff, what is your responsibility, where do you allocate your time and resources. It's all part of the process."
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!