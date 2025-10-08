Texans RB Nick Chubb Still Poised for Heavy Workload
The Houston Texans' running back room has drawn some attention during their latest two wins over the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.
In Week 4 vs. the Titans, fourth-round rookie running back Woody Marks would be the man to take the lead ball-carrier duties on the day, breaking out for a career day with 17 carries, over 100 all-purpose yards, and a pair of touchdowns to trounce Tennessee, 26-0.
Then during Week 5 in Baltimore, the Texans shifted their workload a bit. Veteran Nick Chubb would return to his place as the lead runner behind C.J. Stroud, logging a team-high 11 carries for 61 yards, as well as a second quarter touchdown.
Two weeks, two different looks for Houston's ground game. So what's there to make of the Texans' distribution in the running back room without Joe Mixon in the fold?
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Texans seemingly view Nick Chubb as the lead back on the ground, while rookie Woody Marks fills better into a pass-catching role. That explains why the Houston backfield looked the way it did vs. Baltimore.
"If you picked up Houston RB Woody Marks and started him last week, you were surely disappointed. The week before, it looked like the rookie had taken over the backfield from veteran Nick Chubb," Graziano wrote
"But the Texans still view Marks as predominantly a passing-game back and one who had a bit of an injury history in college. So in games where they're up big and running the ball -- as they were Sunday against the Ravens -- Chubb still has the playing time edge."
It's not to say Chubb will handle the lion's share of carries compared to his rookie counterpart, but the split between the two doesn't seem as one-sided towards Marks as it did after his Week 4 eruption.
Perhaps in the mind of first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley and the Texans, the two might be best utilized in sharing their opportunities during different situations rather than one or the other having a hold on those extensive reps in the backfield, be it Chubb or Marks.
Both guys have remained productive in their opportunities through the first quarter of the season. Chubb's led the way with 58 total carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while Marks trails behind with 36 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
That's just over a 60-40 share in favor of Chubb. Usually, rookies are bound to see the hot hand the longer a season goes on, but in the meantime, the veteran is the one with the hot hand.
So, if you have Marks on your fantasy team, don't panic. He's still bound to get some looks his way in the passing game, where he can make a substantial dent in Houston's offensive aspirations, and might see those reps expand even further during the second half of the year.
But as of now, when the offense is moving efficiently, effectively, and the Texans are in control, Chubb is the name this offense is turning to on the ground more often than not.
