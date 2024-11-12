Have the Houston Texans Odds To Win the AFC South Changed After Recent Skid?
The Houston Texans are coming off one of the more disappointing losses a team can suffer as they blew a 16-point halftime lead over the Detroit Lions who erased the deficit and prevented the Texans from scoring a single point in the second half, handing them their fourth loss of the season after a walk-off field goal gave them the 26-23 win.
There have been some major concerns with this Texans team that was highly talked about entering the season with much of it surrounding the porous play on the offensive side of the ball. In the first half against the Lions, it seemed as if they had refound their rhythm but that quickly dissipated once the second half got underway.
The Texans have now lost three out of their last four contests to bring them to 6-4 on the season and are holding onto the AFC South lead over the Indianapolis Colts by just two games after widening the gap between the rest of the division early on in the season.
Despite their recent woes, Vegas and the Sportsbooks aren't nudging on the Texans' chances to still win the division as they are still the commanding favorites to win the AFC South at -20000 according to DraftKings. The Colts (4-6) have the second-best odds to win the division at +1500 followed by the 2-7 Titans (+5000) and the Jaguars (+6000).
While things are starting to heat up a bit with the recent skid by the Texans, they will be getting one of their star playmakers back here shortly in wide receiver Nico Collins to try and help out on the offensive side of the ball. The defense has been carrying this team as much as they can but they won't be able to win games solely on their own.
With the second half of the season getting underway, it will be imperative for the Texans to diagnose their flaws and play like the team we saw early on the season and the one that had so much hype coming into the season, rather than the one that is playing not to lose games rather than a team looking to manhandle their opponents.
The Texans' next chance to get things back aligned will be this week when they face a struggling Dallas Cowboys team on the road in a primetime Monday Night Football matchup.
