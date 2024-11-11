Heartwarming Moment as Texans’ John Metchie Scores First Career TD Post-Leukemia Battle
The Houston Texans entered their matchup against the 7-1 Detroit Lions shorthanded, with absences to two superstars -- those being Nico Collins and Will Anderson Jr. With Stefon Diggs out for the season, this wasn't set to bode well for Houston.
However, the Texans were able to build an impressive 23-7 lead by halftime. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud had 164 yards while completing 14 of his 20 passes and one touchdown. The touchdown strike went to wide receiver John Metchie III, as the Alabama product got into the end zone for the first time in his career.
It was a heartwarming moment, as Metchie missed his first season in the NFL after a leukemia diagnosis. He's had a long journey to this point, but he's absolutely taking advantage of a depleted wide receiver corps.
Now, the offensive production was impressive from the Texans as they built their first-half lead, but the defense had three interceptions on Jared Goff and helped the squad take such a large lead.
With the second half having kicked off, Houston came down with a fourth interception, now giving the Texans a large opportunity to continue building onto their large lead over the Lions.
