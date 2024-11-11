Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn Ties NFL Record During Texans-Lions Game
It's very understood that each of the three phases of football is crucial in their own regard -- with special teams being extremely underrated. The Houston Texans have gotten some incredible production from their kicker, Ka'imi Fairbairn this season.
With the Texans taking on the Detroit Lions -- a 7-1 team -- they need every bit of help and success in every margin. They've found that in the first half, securing a 23-7 lead at the break. Fairbairn has been surgical in the first half, too, having nailed three field goals and two extra points, adding 11 points in his perfect first half.
With one of his field goals, Fairbairn tied an NFL record for a season, doing so with nearly half of the season to go.
"Fairbairn has connected on 11 50-plus yard field goals this season, tying the single-season NFL record for most made 50-yard field goals in NFL history," the Texans revealed on social media.
The Texans have been sturdy in the trenches, C.J. Stroud has looked sharp and Fairbairn's production has been huge as Houston leads the Lions by 16 at halftime, searching for a statement victory while being shorthanded.
