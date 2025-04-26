Houston Texans Add Intriguing Defender Via NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have added some defensive talent during the third day of this year's draft.
With the 187th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texans have selected Penn State defensive back Jaylen Reed.
Reed, a four-year defensive back for Penn State, comes off a strong 2024 campaign where he put together 98 combined tackles to lead the entire defense, along with 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three passes defended en route to being a major piece in the Nittany Lions' secondary as a starter for the past two seasons.
During the 2024 season with Penn State, he secured Second Team All-Big Ten as one of the better standout safeties in the nation. He's a defensive back who stands out with impressive size and production, while also having some upside as a run defender.
Reed, the 6-foot, 213-pounder, will project as a safety at the next level and will join an already strong back end within the Houston defense, currently held down by Caden Bullock and veteran offseason addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
The Texans have heavily prioritized the offensive side of the ball early in this year's draft, with both receiver and offensive line being primary areas of focus. Yet, now a bit deeper into the third day, Nick Caserio opts to add a bit of firepower on the other end.
