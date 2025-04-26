Texans' Day Two Pick Sends Strong Message After Being Drafted
The Houston Texans have made some interesting additions to the offensive side of the ball through the 2025 NFL Draft, and especially so during day two with their pair of receivers selected from Iowa State.
To wrap up day two of the draft in the third round, the Texans ended up selecting Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel with the 79th-overall pick, pairing him up with college teammate Jayden Higgins to make for a compelling duo in Houston's passing offense.
Following the Texans' selection of Noel, the newly-selected receiver took to the team's X account to dish a message to fans.
"What's good, Houston? It's your boy, Jaylin Noel. I'm blessed to be in this position and can't wait to go to work with you guys. You guys got a dog."
Noel was a four-year player at Iowa State, putting together his best campaign in 2024 to log 80 receptions, 1,194 yards, and eight touchdowns as a strong one-two punch with Higgins.
The 5-foot-11 pass catcher has nice speed and versatility that can soon make him an impact player in the offense in both the slot and as an outside option, but also presents immediate upside in the special-teams unit as well. He's a speedy 4.39 weapon that, with the right development, might be a dangerous target in Stroud's arsenal.
