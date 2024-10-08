Texans Rookie Earns Praise After First Career Start
The Houston Texans put second-round rookie offensive tackle Blake Fisher in an important position in their Week 5 win against the Buffalo Bills.
With Tytus Howard injured, Fisher drew the start against the Bills and held his own. While he didn't have a perfect game against the Bills, he didn't draw too much attention on himself, which is a good sign as an offensive lineman.
"Blake [Fisher], I thought he did a really nice job of stepping in," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Blake didn't have much practice last week because he was dealing with an illness as well, so for him to step in short practice, step in to start the entire game I thought he did a really nice job. Definitely some things to clean up, his first time out though I'm definitely encouraged by what I saw from him. Of course, he will improve and get better. But he started off on the right foot.”
It remains to be seen what Fisher's role will be moving forward, but if Howard or Laremy Tunsil find themselves sidelined again, expect the second-round rookie from Notre Dame to hear his name called again.
Fisher and the Texans are now getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
