Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends Lengthy Message After Suspension
The Houston Texans are going to be in the playoffs. They clinched the AFC South title for a second straight season. Still, with a chance to capture momentum late in the season, the Texans have lost two straight games to AFC title-contending squads.
However, the club will soon see the return of key linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. He was suspended for three games as Houston took on the Jacksonville Jaguars following a big late hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Shaair will return to the field in time for the club's final regular season contest as they look to right the ship and capture any sort of momentum before the playoffs. Ahead of his return, though, he shared a message on social media talking about his suspension.
"While so many jumped at the first opportunity to hop on the false narrative - that l'm a dirty player or bad person - the messages from all who stood by me were the only things keeping me mentally afloat during a time of isolation,' Al-Shaair said on social media.
"I've learned so much from this entire experience. Seeing myself on video - letting my emotions get the best of me to the point where I completely lost it - was an embarrassing and eye-opening moment for me.
"I've had to earn everything in my life. I never want to allow anyone to get me to a point where I jeopardize everything that I've worked all my life to obtain. That was not the way I want to represent myself or my family and I will continue to learn and grow from that moment.
"In that conversation - man-to-man - I owned and acknowledged that my actions following my ejection were careless and, in that moment, I didn't think about the responsibility I have been blessed with to represent the shield.
"I also stated that the letter, and specifically the language used in the letter, was equally as careless and conveyed that the context of the words used were not a reflection of my character, nor my career, as I have not been warned multiple times for my play on the field.
"Lastly, I'll say that this world is full of negative people who can't wait to tear you down, but if you move with love and compassion, the seeds of good you planted in others' lives can grow into the very tree that shades you with comfort and compassion when you need it most.
"I am a man of God, I am a leader, a warrior and a lover. I am also a hell of a football player and I'm grateful to be back doing what I love."
There's plenty to unpack regarding Shaair's message. He admits regret while also revealing some insight into his conversation with league commissioner Roger Goodell.
