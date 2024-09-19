Texans 'Heartbeat' Heads to IR with Knee Injury
The Houston Texans offense will look a little different over the next few weeks after it was announced that tight end Brevin Jordan would be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Jordan, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Texans out of Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has slowly become a big part of the offense, so losing him at this time of year is a momentum killer.
"If you want to talk about the heartbeat of this team, it’s just who he is," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "Somebody who loves hard and he loves everyone in this building. He loves ball and I think he was really getting his momentum on just who he wanted to be in this league and how he wanted to approach practice. Praying for him and I know he’s a faith-based man and God makes no mistakes and he knows that, so I’m not worried about him but I am going to be a brother that he can lean on. I love Brev and he is my brother for the rest of my life. I know that he’ll be back soon and he’ll do great thing when he comes back.”
READ MORE: Texans Preparing for 'Versatile' Vikings Defense
Stroud wasn't the only one who could sense Jordan was building momentum. Coach DeMeco Ryans also felt it and is discouraged to see the injury happen so early in the year.
"It’s really heartbreaking losing Brevin," Ryans said. "Brevin was on his way to a breakout year. I feel sorry for Brevin and the injury. Any time these guys go through these injuries, it’s always tough, so first thing first, it’s about Brevin and him just attacking rehab the right way and getting back as soon as he can. But was really excited with where he was headed and we have some slack to pick up there. [TE] Cade [Stover], [TE] Dalton [Schultz], everybody – they have to step up and try to fill that role.”
Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, and while there is hope that Jordan can come back sometime in October, the Texans have to get ready for their next game against the Minnesota Vikings without him.
READ MORE: Texans Kicker Wins NFL Award
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Star Has Top Selling Jersey in NFL
• Texans Star Has Homecoming Return in Vikings Game
• Texans Star Gets Injury Update for Vikings Game