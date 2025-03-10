Houston Texans Connected to 1,000-Yard WR in Free Agency
The Houston Texans have already added one wide receiver this offseason, swinging a trade to acquire Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Given their tenuous financial situation, the Texans will probably have a difficult time acquiring another one, but they could probably explore the free-agent market for cheaper options.
Bryce Martino of Toro Times is expecting Houston to do just that, as he has labeled Tyler Lockett as a "dream" signing for the Texans.
"Not the flashiest signing, but he’ll be able to fill the role likely left by Tank Dell," Martino wrote. "Tyler Lockett becomes a free agent for the first time since coming into the league in 2015 and likely will find a home sooner rather than later."
Lockett was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks, so he technically does not even have to wait until the official start of free agency to sign somewhere.
The 32-year-old is certainly not the same receiver he was a few years ago, as he logged just 49 catches for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2024.
However, between 2019 and 2022, Lockett posted four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, topping out at 1,175 yards in 2021.
Thanks to emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba this past season, Lockett's targets dipped considerably, going from 122 to 74 between 2023 and 2024.
Even in 2023, though, Lockett exhibited signs of decline, finishing with 894 yards in spite of tallying the second-most targets of his career.
Still, even with the Kansas State product fading, he would represent a solid addition for a Houston squad that doesn't exactly have a ton of wiggle room under the salary cap.
