Texans Rookie RB Quickly Becoming Name to Watch
During the prolonged absence of their do-it-all veteran running back Joe Mixon from the lineup, the Houston Texans have struggled to find someone to bridge the gap in the backfield with some dynamic authority.
However, that puzzle piece might have just fallen into place after rookie runner Woody Marks had 119 total yards from scrimmage and registered a touchdown both running and receiving during the Texans’ 26-0 beatdown of the overmatched Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud kept an eye on the powerfully built runner dating back to his college days, and the former Ohio State Buckeyes signal caller was suitably impressed.
"I was a really big fan of Woody in college when he was at USC. Really elusive, really crafty," Stroud enthused postgame Sunday. "I thought he did a good job since those days in that Lincoln Riley offense. I thought today we used him in that light. Spread him out, gave him some familiarity running the ball and some plays he's ran before."
When taking a step back to look at the struggles this offense has had under the fresh command of offensive coordinator Nick Caley, it's a serious breath of fresh air to simply play to the core strengths of a dynamic playmaker.
Nicknamed after the loveable character voiced by the imperious actor Tom Hanks in the Toy Story franchise, Woody's birth name is actually Jo'quavious, but we all know what tag is much more likely to catch fire.
What's absolutely been gaining serious traction has been Marks’ recent level of production, and it suggests much more is to come. Against Tennessee, the runner registered career highs right across the board, including in terms of total carries, receiving and rushing yards.
As Marks continues to build up levels of trust with his coaches, how well he's also standing up for his quarterback in pass pro, will very likely see Ryans and Co. leaning on the first-year pro even more enthusiastically.
Poor timing with the injury to Mixon has proved to be a silver lining for the 24-year-old from Georgia, and the buzz has been filtering back toward him in no uncertain terms.
"I got a lot of texts. It's crazy," Marks admitted after the game. "It was exciting to get rolling on offense. Coming out and getting a dub, that's what I was most excited about.”
Next up for the rookie ball carrier is facing traditional powerhouse AFC contenders, the Baltimore Ravens, but the perennial Super Bowl contenders are 1-3 and really hurting right now.
Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is nursing a hamstring injury, and the two-time NFL MVP’s potential absence might just position the Texans nicely to get on some kind of winning streak.
Having said that, it's a potential dilemma Ryans will be more than happy to deal with, particularly if his rookie running back finds himself in the end zone with increasing regularity over the weeks to come.