Texans Daily

Lions Make Blockbuster Trade Before Texans Game

The Houston Texans will play a new-look Detroit Lions defense in Week 10.

Jeremy Brener

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL are approaching the league's trade deadline at 3 p.m. CT, and the Detroit Lions made a quick move ahead of their Week 10 matchup.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are acquiring pass rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

READ MORE: Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem

Smith, 32, has five sacks so far this season in his 10th year in the NFL. The former fourth-round pick out of Kentucky has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Browns. Now, he returns to the NFC North to play for the 7-1 Lions, who are expected to be contenders to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

The move comes just a few weeks after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was placed on injured reserve following a tibia and fibula fracture.

Now, Smith looks to replace him, and he'll have a chance to make his debut in Week 10 when the Lions visit the Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff for this weekend's game is set for 7:20 p.m. CT and can be watched on NBC or Peacock.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Bolster Defense in Proposed Trade For Star Safety

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Starter Listed as Potential Trade Candidate

• J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread

• Texans' C.J. Stroud Slammed After Jets Loss

Bears OL Listed as Texans Trade Target

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News