Lions Make Blockbuster Trade Before Texans Game
The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL are approaching the league's trade deadline at 3 p.m. CT, and the Detroit Lions made a quick move ahead of their Week 10 matchup.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are acquiring pass rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.
Smith, 32, has five sacks so far this season in his 10th year in the NFL. The former fourth-round pick out of Kentucky has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Browns. Now, he returns to the NFC North to play for the 7-1 Lions, who are expected to be contenders to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.
The move comes just a few weeks after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was placed on injured reserve following a tibia and fibula fracture.
Now, Smith looks to replace him, and he'll have a chance to make his debut in Week 10 when the Lions visit the Texans on Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff for this weekend's game is set for 7:20 p.m. CT and can be watched on NBC or Peacock.
