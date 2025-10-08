Texans' C.J. Stroud Earns Week 5 Honor After Ravens Win
Houston Texans' star quarterback C.J. Stroud took home some honors from the league after a dominating Week 5 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, 44-10.
Stroud was officially named the Week 5 AFC Offensive Player of the Week. It comes in as the third of his career, and his first since Week 18 of his 2023 rookie season.
Stroud made his presence felt in a big way vs. the Ravens. Against a struggling and limited Baltimore defense, the Texans quarterback threw for four touchdowns and just four incompletions, completing 23/27 total passes for 244 yards, zero touchdowns, and a 143.9 passer rating.
Stroud had the highest completion percentage and passer rating by any AFC quarterback in Week 5, as well as the most touchdown passes. He was the first player this season to record four touchdown passes in a game with four or fewer incompletions.
Undoubtedly, it was the best performance of his third-season pro by far, and he gets some hardware to prove it.
Stroud's Player of the Week award also gives him the most among former Ohio State quarterbacks, surpassing two-time winner Kent Graham to stamp his name in the history books.
After starting the year off bumpy, Stroud has finally started to find his groove in the new Nick Caley-led offense.
Last week vs. the Ravens, he was getting the ball out with ample protection, spreading the love with 10 pass-catchers getting involved on the day, and of course, blazed their way to a 30-plus point victory that makes for their second straight win of 25 or more heading into the bye.
"Our o-lineman did a great job, and that's where it starts," Stroud said during his post-game presser. "I'm one of the best when I can get the time and I can deal it out. Our o-lineman did amazing this game."
"When that happens, [Nick Caley] is calling a great game, and receivers are running really good routes. We've been getting at practice every week, and I think that's where you see the growth."
Now coming off a commanding win, Stroud and the rest of the Texans will have an extra weekend to recover before getting back on the road, headed towards the West Coast to face the Seattle Seahawks.
