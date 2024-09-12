Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Gives Advice to Bears QB Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in a place familiar to Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rushes the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rushes the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and that's a title Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams hopes to have by the end of the season.

With the two young signal-callers facing off on Sunday Night Football this week, Stroud gave some advice to Williams.

“Be yourself," Stroud said. "Be yourself, understand whatever got you here is just good enough. You don’t have to be superhero. You don’t have to try to make all the plays. Sometimes, the boring plays are good. But yeah, that’s the advice I would give to him.”

READ MORE: Familiar Face Re-Signs With Texans

Williams managed to throw for just 93 yards in his Week 1 debut against the Tennessee Titans last week, but his defense managed to help out the Bears and pull off a 17-point comeback victory.

The Texans offense likely won't give the Bears defense that kind of leeway this week, especially under the guidance of Stroud.

If Stroud follows his own advice, the Texans will have a very good chance to start the season with a 2-0 record.

Kickoff between the Bears and Texans is set for 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

READ MORE: Texans Place Cornerback on Injured Reserve

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Stefon Diggs Scores Second TD vs. Colts

• Texans' Joe Mixon Scores TD During Dominating Game vs. Colts

• Texans Beat Colts in Roller Coaster Game

Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises Bears

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News