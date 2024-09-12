Texans' C.J. Stroud Gives Advice to Bears QB Caleb Williams
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and that's a title Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams hopes to have by the end of the season.
With the two young signal-callers facing off on Sunday Night Football this week, Stroud gave some advice to Williams.
“Be yourself," Stroud said. "Be yourself, understand whatever got you here is just good enough. You don’t have to be superhero. You don’t have to try to make all the plays. Sometimes, the boring plays are good. But yeah, that’s the advice I would give to him.”
Williams managed to throw for just 93 yards in his Week 1 debut against the Tennessee Titans last week, but his defense managed to help out the Bears and pull off a 17-point comeback victory.
The Texans offense likely won't give the Bears defense that kind of leeway this week, especially under the guidance of Stroud.
If Stroud follows his own advice, the Texans will have a very good chance to start the season with a 2-0 record.
Kickoff between the Bears and Texans is set for 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.
