Texans Daily

Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises Bears

DeMeco Ryans has a lot of respect for the Chicago Bears ahead of their matchup with the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the New York Giants in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the New York Giants in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are hoping to stay undefeated this week when the Chicago Bears come to town.

The Texans will represent the second career opponent for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who earned some praise from coach DeMeco Ryans.

"What I see offensively is starting with the quarterback, Caleb [Williams]. I think really an exciting player to watch, strong arm, the guy can move around the pocket, scramble in a throw," Ryans said. "You have to stay on your coverage because he's going to find someone downfield. We have to be on the details there when it comes to him moving around in the pocket. Then just their running game, I think that's where everything starts. They do a good job of their zone scheme, getting [D’Andre] Swift going on the outside, we have to do a great job in the run game. Then they have playmakers on the outside Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, two big time playmakers who have done it for a while in this league. Guys that we have to be aware of where they are in all situations, and we have to make sure we're sticky as possible in coverage versus them.”

READ MORE: Texans Place Cornerback on Injured Reserve

Even though the Bears have a lot of talent on offense, they managed to record just 148 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans.

They have a lot of potential, but they have to figure out how to jell. It's up to the Texans to keep the Bears struggling for the second consecutive week.

READ MORE: One Key Takeaway From Texans' Win Over Colts

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Stefon Diggs Scores Second TD vs. Colts

• Texans' Joe Mixon Scores TD During Dominating Game vs. Colts

• Texans Beat Colts in Roller Coaster Game

Texans RB Joe Mixon Wins NFL Award

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News