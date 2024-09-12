Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises Bears
The Houston Texans are hoping to stay undefeated this week when the Chicago Bears come to town.
The Texans will represent the second career opponent for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who earned some praise from coach DeMeco Ryans.
"What I see offensively is starting with the quarterback, Caleb [Williams]. I think really an exciting player to watch, strong arm, the guy can move around the pocket, scramble in a throw," Ryans said. "You have to stay on your coverage because he's going to find someone downfield. We have to be on the details there when it comes to him moving around in the pocket. Then just their running game, I think that's where everything starts. They do a good job of their zone scheme, getting [D’Andre] Swift going on the outside, we have to do a great job in the run game. Then they have playmakers on the outside Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, two big time playmakers who have done it for a while in this league. Guys that we have to be aware of where they are in all situations, and we have to make sure we're sticky as possible in coverage versus them.”
Even though the Bears have a lot of talent on offense, they managed to record just 148 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans.
They have a lot of potential, but they have to figure out how to jell. It's up to the Texans to keep the Bears struggling for the second consecutive week.
