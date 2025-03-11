Texans' C.J. Stroud Predicted to Surpass Josh Allen With Huge Contract
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud certainly did not play up to expectations in 2024, as the former No. 2 overall pick took a rather significant step back after a brilliant rookie campaign.
But that does not mean he isn't still clearly the Texans' signal-caller of the future.
Stroud is obviously one of the most talented quarterbacks in football and seems likely to be around for the long haul in Houston, and next year, he becomes eligible for a contract extension.
The market for quarterbacks actually remained pretty steady after Josh Allen landed a massive six-year, $330 million extension with the Buffalo Bills, which is only $55 million annually. That's the same as Trevor Lawrence and less than Dak Prescott, who bagged $60 million per year.
However, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is expecting Stroud to surpass Allen's deal from an average annual value perspective, projecting the Ohio State product to secure a five-year, $285 million pact with the Texans.
"Even though Stroud took a step back in Year 2, he was still at the helm of a team that went 10-7 and won a playoff game in back-to-back seasons," Kay wrote. "While he didn't earn a Pro Bowl spot or enter the MVP discussion in 2024, he's projected to remain a high-end starter on a competitive squad for the foreseeable future."
After a historic rookie season in which Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, Stroud was much more ordinary in 2024, totaling 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks.
To be fair, Houston was ravaged by injuries offensively, and you have to give Stroud time to re-adjust to NFL defenses that have adjusted to him.
Next season will represent an absolutely pivotal one for Stroud. If the 23-year-old can put together a fantastic year, the Texans will have to break the bank to sign him long term. And they should.
