Texans’ C.J. Stroud Stuns With Wild 4th Down Play
The Houston Texans are back on the gridiron as they're taking on division rival Indianapolis Colts in a Week 1 contest.
A battle between two second-year quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are in for a battle in this game. The Texans only came away with three points in their first series, though. In the drive, Stroud completed three of his four passes for 21 yards.
The field didn't come without an impressive Stroud throw, however. The turf seems to be slippery as the Texans star quarterback lost his footing on two straight plays. On one of the two plays, which should have been busted, Stroud found tight end Brevin Jordan for a four-yard completion off one knee.
On fourth & inches, Stroud needed the completion to extend the drive. Despite losing his footing, he stayed poised, knew where his target would be and executed on the play.
Sure, the Texans only scored three points on the drive, but it would have been zero had the star quarterback not made the play.
Houston turned around on defense and got torched by Richardson. The Colts quarterbacks scored a 60-yard touchdown, connecting with Alec Pierce. The Texans then had to settle for a field goal on their second offensive drive, leaving them with a 7-6 deficit early.
