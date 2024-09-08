Texans Daily

Texans Reveal Inactives vs. Colts

The Houston Texans won't have a few players in uniform against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball after a reception during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball after a reception during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans begin their season today against the Indianapolis Colts, but a few players will have to wait a little bit longer to make their 2024 debut.

The team announced that defensive back M.J. Stewart (knee and quad) would join wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Cam Akers, rookie linebacker Jamal Hill and offensive lineman Nick Broeker on the inactive list against the Colts.

READ MORE: Texans vs. Colts: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview

Stewart is the only injured Texan sitting today while the rest appear to be healthy scratches.

Meanwhile, the Colts will sit wide receiver Josh Downs, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, cornerback Dallis Flowers, offensive lineman Blake Freeland, kicker Matt Gay and tight end Will Mallory.

The most notable players inactive are Downs (ankle) and Gay (hernia), who are both dealing with their respective injuries. With those players out, look for Texas Longhorns rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell and backup rookie kicker Spencer Shrader to fill in the gaps for the Colts.

Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

READ MORE: Texans Star WR Poised For Big Game vs. Colts

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Growing as Leader, Says DeMeco Ryans

• Texans Among Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings

• Texans Offense Has Promise, But One Major Concern

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News