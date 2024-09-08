Texans Reveal Inactives vs. Colts
The Houston Texans begin their season today against the Indianapolis Colts, but a few players will have to wait a little bit longer to make their 2024 debut.
The team announced that defensive back M.J. Stewart (knee and quad) would join wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Cam Akers, rookie linebacker Jamal Hill and offensive lineman Nick Broeker on the inactive list against the Colts.
Stewart is the only injured Texan sitting today while the rest appear to be healthy scratches.
Meanwhile, the Colts will sit wide receiver Josh Downs, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, cornerback Dallis Flowers, offensive lineman Blake Freeland, kicker Matt Gay and tight end Will Mallory.
The most notable players inactive are Downs (ankle) and Gay (hernia), who are both dealing with their respective injuries. With those players out, look for Texas Longhorns rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell and backup rookie kicker Spencer Shrader to fill in the gaps for the Colts.
Kickoff for the game is set for 12 p.m. CT on CBS.
