Texans QB C.J. Stroud Growing as Leader, Says DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans will soon have a chance to prove to the NFL world the leap forward they are taking as a franchise.
During C.J. Stroud's rookie season under center, a previously four-win team won double-digit games while even securing a playoff victory. The second-year quarterback could easily become a superstar this season, with second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans looking to lead the team back into the postseason.
Ryans and Stroud will be crucial as Houston looks to continue building the franchise toward contention. The Ohio State product is only entering his second season, as mentioned, and his sky-high potential will continue to raise the team's ceiling.
READ MORE: Texans Among Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings
The Texans head coach detailed Stroud's growth as a leader. As a star, he's becoming more commanding and his presence is being felt vocally, which is crucial for a quarterback.
"C.J.’s command has grown, just how he communicates," Ryans said. "In the huddle you communicate with confidence, in a huddle he has just been more vocal. When you do it right for the second time around, it's a lot more easier. The verbiage of our offense hasn't changed, so it's easier for him to understand what we're calling and communicate that with confidence. He's doing that."
Stroud has every reason to lead with command and confidence. During his rookie campaign, the 22-year-old posted 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes.
Houston is continuing to establish itself as a franchise, searching to secure its first Super Bowl victory in history. The Texans building through a franchise quarterback makes the most sense, and working with Stroud directly is crucial for the team.
“As a staff, whatever player, whatever the position, whoever you’re dealing with, you have to put guys in position to be successful. You have to do what they do well," Ryans said. "I think that's what our staff did with working with C.J. last year and going throughout this training camp.
It's safe to say Ryans put Stroud in a strong position to succeed during his rookie campaign, and the trajectory of the franchise has changed in a huge way because of that. Now, moving forward, the team will continue to push the right buttons and put the right pieces around the quarterback to build a Super Bowl-contending squad.
"You just give him things that he likes within the offensive scheme and things that he feels good about executing. You have to listen to players when it comes to that," Ryans said. "Whether they like and that's what you try to go out and run, those things, because they're going to be more to your advantage when he's doing things that he likes to do. So, just listening to each other, making sure we're all working together, staff and players working together. That's how you become a good team in this League.”
Stroud has all the tools needed individually to succeed, and the Texans are well-positioned because of that. From here, the two sides having a healthy, vocal relationship will be what vaults the team in a position to compete at the highest level.
READ MORE: Texans Sign QB to Contract Extension
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback
• Texans Coach Details Important 'Bye Week' Before Season Starts
• Texans Lose Case Keenum to Injury; What's Next?
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson