Texans vs. Colts: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The second season of the new era of Houston Texans football begins this Sunday afternoon when the Texans head North to face off against division rival the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The Texans will look to start hot and prove that the work they did this offseason was no fluke. Get prepared for the Texans matchup with the Colts here with us at TexansGameday.
Texans at Colts Kickoff Time
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sunday, September 8th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
CBS - Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber, (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Texans at Colts Preview
The Houston Texans are aiming to put all of their talent on display this weekend when they open their season against the Indianapolis Colts who will be returning quarterback Anthony Richardson from injury, making the Colts' offense more potent and something that the Texans' defense will have to pay close attention to.
The Houston Texans will once again be led by second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud who now have a slew of weapons to make their offense hum even more than it did in 2023 with the additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon.
Ryans and the Texans will have a game plan in place for how to attack the Colts on both sides of the ball, but the biggest part will be stopping the run game of Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. If the Texans can do that then they will find themselves in a great position to win this one comfortably.
The Texans have maintained relatively good health through the offseason and will have everyone available for their Week 1 matchup against the Colts outside of safety M.J. Stewart.
Prediction For Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
The Houston Texans did yomen's work this offseason in effort to improve off their successes in 2023 and will now get to see those additions at work this Sunday vs. the Colts. The Colts have been up and down over the past few years, but return QB Anthony Richardson from last season's injury.
Despite small improvements from the Colts I still believe that they are highly overmatched in this one even while being at home. The AFC South runs through H-Town and that will continue here in Week 1 with a big game from C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense. Give me Houston winning comfortably in this one 28-14.
