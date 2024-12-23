Houston Texans Claim WR Diontae Johnson Off Waivers
The Houston Texans have made a bold move to bolster their receiving corps by claiming wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.
The Texans were expected to make a move after the team announced Tank Dell would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury leaving the receiver room in need of an upgrade.
Johnson, who was recently cut by the Baltimore Ravens, adds depth and potential playmaking ability to Houston who is actively reshaping its offensive identity with al of the injuries they have suffered.
Johnson’s journey this season has been anything but ordinary. After beginning the year with the Carolina Panthers, he was traded to the Ravens in a midseason move aimed at adding versatility to Baltimore’s receiving unit.
However, his stint with the Ravens was short-lived, culminating in his release earlier this week. Houston wasted no time in securing his services, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing their roster as they look to make a late-season push.
A fourth-round pick out of Toledo, Johnson’s NFL career has been marked by flashes of brilliance and untapped potential. Known for his sharp route-running and ability to create separation, he brings a skill set that could complement Houston’s young quarterback, C.J. Stroud, and the Texans’ offensive scheme. Despite a lack of consistent production in his previous stops, Houston believes Johnson can thrive in the right environment.
The Texans’ receiving group, led by Nico Collins, has shown promise this season but remains in need of additional weapons, especially with the absence of Tank Dell to alleviate pressure on Stroud and diversify the passing attack.
For Johnson, the move to Houston represents a fresh start and a chance to solidify his place in the NFL. With the Texans looking to compete in the post season, the 27-year-old wideout has an opportunity to make an immediate impact and contribute to the team.
Johnson's likely first game in uniform will ironically be against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas day. We will see if he suits up and makes in impact for this team looking for a huge playoff run.
