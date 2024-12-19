Texans Taking Inspiration From Chiefs Dynasty
The Houston Texans have won two straight AFC South titles, which is impressive, but it pales in comparison to the level of dominance their Week 16 opponent Kansas City Chiefs have had over the past several years.
Since 2018, the Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship Game in every season, reaching four Super Bowls and winning three of them.
That kind of success is something Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hopes to replicate.
“To see [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes and [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy Reid do that and be the face of their franchise and I definitely – that’s a inspiration there and I think they do a great job of doing it humbly," Stroud said. "And every week, showing up and not taking the game for granted, playing it the right way. And it’s something that I look up to. But also, want that for this team and this organization. So, working for that and I think they’ve set a good blueprint for it. But that’s for them and we’ve got to do what we have to do for the Texans and our team. And I think that hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”
The Texans cannot build a dynasty in a day, but they can get closer to that by beating the Chiefs on the road in Week 16. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 noon CT.
