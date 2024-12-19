Texans Daily

Texans Taking Inspiration From Chiefs Dynasty

The Houston Texans hope to have a lot of success similar to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have won two straight AFC South titles, which is impressive, but it pales in comparison to the level of dominance their Week 16 opponent Kansas City Chiefs have had over the past several years.

Since 2018, the Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship Game in every season, reaching four Super Bowls and winning three of them.

That kind of success is something Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hopes to replicate.

READ MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Excited to Face Chiefs' Andy Reid

“To see [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes and [Chiefs Head Coach] Andy Reid do that and be the face of their franchise and I definitely – that’s a inspiration there and I think they do a great job of doing it humbly," Stroud said. "And every week, showing up and not taking the game for granted, playing it the right way. And it’s something that I look up to. But also, want that for this team and this organization. So, working for that and I think they’ve set a good blueprint for it. But that’s for them and we’ve got to do what we have to do for the Texans and our team. And I think that hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

The Texans cannot build a dynasty in a day, but they can get closer to that by beating the Chiefs on the road in Week 16. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 noon CT.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Honored By NFL

• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Looks Up to Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

• Texans Have Plenty to Play For After AFC South Clincher

• NFL Power Rankings: Texans Move Up After Dolphins Win

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News