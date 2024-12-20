Texans Daily

Texans Coach Talks Tytus Howard Position Change

Tytus Howard is making some adjustments for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are sticking with their new-look offensive line for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week with Juice Scruggs out, the Texans moved Tytus Howard from right tackle to left guard, a position he hasn't played since the 2021 season.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spoke about Howard's transition and how it helped the team.

"He was willing to do it. I can’t say enough how much credit I give Tytus for being willing to go to right tackle to left guard. Not only are you sliding in but you are switching sides, that is a massive move. For him to be able to do that and play the way he did was awesome," Slowik said.

With the Texans approaching the twilight of the regular season and needing to play their best going into the playoffs, having veterans like Howard elevate the team is paramount to Houston's success.

The Texans are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT inside Arrowhead Stadium. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

