Tank Dell Injury Diagnosis Shared After Texans vs. Chiefs
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is beginning to recover from after suffering an injury in the team's 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.
Dell hurt his knee while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud in the third quarter of the team's Week 16 matchup.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Dell dislocating his left kneecap on the play.
With Dell's kneecap dislocated, he will now undergo surgery at the University of Kansas hospital and begin his long road towards recovery.
The injury will almost certainly knock him out for many months, ending his 2024 season and putting the start of the 2025 campaign in doubt.
With Dell out for the foreseeable future, the Texans will have to rely more on star wideout Nico Collins while players like Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Jared Wayne will have to step up.
The Texans are back in action on Christmas Day when they host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT.
