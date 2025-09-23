NFL.com Bashes Texans' Offense After Week 3 Dud vs. Jaguars
The current identity crisis going on within the inner workings of the 0-3 Houston Texans is principally dragging third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud down with it.
All told, it's collateral damage that no franchise can really sustain, especially when you set yourself out to be a playoff team straight from the get-go.
Furthermore, you don't only have to move in local circles to get the miserable memo; analyst Judy Battista of NFL.com has also pinpointed the recurring issues deep within a badly misfiring offensive machine in Houston.
"An overhauled offense line and new offensive coordinator simply haven't worked so far," Battista wrote. "The offense had just 119 yards through three quarters Sunday and were still in the game only because the Jaguars were struggling, too."
"But in the fourth quarter, C.J. Stroud threw two interceptions and Nico Collins fumbled. Stroud continues to get hit, the running game is a non-factor and the Texans, who entered the game ranked last in scoring, can't sustain drives."
Turnovers and the core inability to mount scoring drives do indeed go hand-in-hand, and that tends to find fingers pointing the blame starkly in the direction of the fall guy quarterback.
While Stroud is certainly on the hook for many offensive failings through the first three weeks of action, new offensive coordinator Nick Caley has also clearly tinkered, but has failed to deliver thus far.
Caley certainly brings energy and a forensic level of detail to the mix, but the latter quality might be at the epicenter of the issues the currently winless Texans are going through. Overloading the struggling Stroud with copious amounts of pre-snap motion has unquestionably slowed things down just far too much.
So on Monday, Ryans revealed during his appearance on "All Access" Texans Radio, that getting Stroud back in a quicker and more rhythmical tempo is something that's very seriously getting put back on the table.
"Any quarterback that plays, they're always going to have their favorites," Ryans admitted during his radio stint on Monday. "When you're calling it, you just want to make sure you're starring those plays, and you kind of get those plays called as early as possible when those guys want it. Because when it's something you like, you're going to, probably, perform a little bit better."
"With the tempo and certain plays, C.J. really does a good job. The two-minute. The tempo. That's where he operates really fast, decisive, making really nice plays. So, we have to kind of lean into that more to put him in positions where he's playing quick, playing decisive."
Given the critical and seismic importance of Stroud to this entire project in Houston, it's abundantly true to simply say that something has to give.
Indeed, the scheduled open-heart surgery on the spluttering Caley offensive scheme must be performed under pressure, and in a very short time frame, especially if the season is going to be turned back around.
That pretty much boils down to Caley ultimately being undermined in no uncertain terms, and with large sections of his Sean McVay LA Rams derivative playbook seemingly destined for the trash can before it's really bedded substantially in.
It's still mighty early, but the heat Ryans is now under might start building to the point that he might seriously consider taking more drastic action to recover the perilous position, especially as it relates to Stroud's continued regression into year three.
Truth is, that won't mean Stroud will head to the bench even if the Texans continue to lose games; Ryans simply isn't that misguided or that safe in his own position.
Irrespective of all of that, the issues with running a more nuanced offense through their star quarterback moving forward might be doomed to failure, regardless of who's running the offense. Ryans has vociferously gone to bat for his coaching staff thus far, but that can rapidly change if the captain feels he simply won't go down with his ship.
The plot only thickens in H-Town.