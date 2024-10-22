Texans Offense Needs to 'Clean Up' After Packers Loss
The Houston Texans are disappointed after a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but the score was much closer than what the game indicated.
The Texans offense struggled, managing just 86 passing yards as C.J. Stroud was under duress from the Packers pressure all game long.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans challenged the offense to figure things out after the loss.
“We have a lot of things to clean up when it comes to our protection and it’s everyone involved, O-line, tight ends, backs, it’s everybody working together, being on the same page and just getting it done," Ryans said. "We’ve had multiple weeks where the same things have hurt us multiple times, so we have to get it fixed, starting with the coaches and down to the players of finishing and executing.”
Even though the offense has had its bright spots, the unit has not looked the same as it did a year ago. The Texans have found ways to win despite a struggling offense, going 5-2 through the first seven weeks, but there is a lot of room for improvement.
The Texans are back in action in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
