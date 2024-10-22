Texans Daily

Texans Offense Needs to 'Clean Up' After Packers Loss

The Houston Texans didn't look great against the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) tackles Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) tackles Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are disappointed after a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but the score was much closer than what the game indicated.

The Texans offense struggled, managing just 86 passing yards as C.J. Stroud was under duress from the Packers pressure all game long.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans challenged the offense to figure things out after the loss.

READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Gets Real About Texans' Passing Game Struggles

“We have a lot of things to clean up when it comes to our protection and it’s everyone involved, O-line, tight ends, backs, it’s everybody working together, being on the same page and just getting it done," Ryans said. "We’ve had multiple weeks where the same things have hurt us multiple times, so we have to get it fixed, starting with the coaches and down to the players of finishing and executing.”

Even though the offense has had its bright spots, the unit has not looked the same as it did a year ago. The Texans have found ways to win despite a struggling offense, going 5-2 through the first seven weeks, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

The Texans are back in action in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

READ MORE: Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• WATCH: Texans LB Picks Off Packers' Jordan Love on First Drive

• Packers Muffed Punt Leads to Texans TD

• Texans Interception Leads to Second Joe Mixon TD vs. Packers

Texans Coach Reacts After Packers Loss

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News