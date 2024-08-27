Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Details 'Difficult' Cut Day
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is having to say goodbye to over 30 players today as the team must narrow the roster down to 53 players.
Ryans explained how difficult the day can be on a coach after the end of training camp.
"This is always a difficult time for me," Ryans said. "One of the most difficult times last year, for sure, as a first-time head coach having to the decisions and talking to these guys. It’s one that I don’t take lightly because it’s a delicate situation. It is tougher, I would say, this time around because we have a lot of really good, talented players. And some guys, unfortunately, will not be able to make it at this time, although they are NFL players. And one thing I always stress to our guys is I want all of our guys, once they’re in our building, I want all of our guys to make the NFL even though it may not be here with us at this moment. I’m still pulling for these guys. Once I coach them, they’re always my players, so I’m always pulling for these guys.”
Ryans and the Texans will be able to invite back a handful of cut players to the practice squad if they clear waivers, but it doesn't make the day any less stressful or difficult for anyone in the NFL.
The deadline for the 53-man roster is set for 3 p.m. CT.
