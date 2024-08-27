Texans Daily

Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Details 'Difficult' Cut Day

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are cutting their roster down to 53 players today.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field before training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field before training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is having to say goodbye to over 30 players today as the team must narrow the roster down to 53 players.

Ryans explained how difficult the day can be on a coach after the end of training camp.

"This is always a difficult time for me," Ryans said. "One of the most difficult times last year, for sure, as a first-time head coach having to the decisions and talking to these guys. It’s one that I don’t take lightly because it’s a delicate situation. It is tougher, I would say, this time around because we have a lot of really good, talented players. And some guys, unfortunately, will not be able to make it at this time, although they are NFL players. And one thing I always stress to our guys is I want all of our guys, once they’re in our building, I want all of our guys to make the NFL even though it may not be here with us at this moment. I’m still pulling for these guys. Once I coach them, they’re always my players, so I’m always pulling for these guys.”

READ MORE: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Texans’ Wide Receiver

Ryans and the Texans will be able to invite back a handful of cut players to the practice squad if they clear waivers, but it doesn't make the day any less stressful or difficult for anyone in the NFL.

The deadline for the 53-man roster is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams

• Cam Akers vs. Dameon Pierce: Who's Houston Texans Backup RB?

• Houston Texans Urged to Cut Wide Receiver

• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News