Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams
The season has ended before it begins for Houston Texans defensive back Brandon Hill.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Hill is out for the year after suffering a knee injury in yesterday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, who turns 24 next week, had to be helped by trainers to the locker room during the first half of Saturday's 17-15 win against the Rams.
He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Texans out of Pitt and played in two games for the team last season.
He had a decent training camp and made an impact in the team's win earlier in the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now, he won't be on the field for the Texans this season.
The Texans will have to narrow their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline at 3 p.m. CT. With Hill no longer in the picture, it could open a spot for a defensive back.
