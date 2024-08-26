Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Texans’ Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans have one of the more loaded rosters in the NFL after retaining key guys, elevating during free agency and the draft, and with a couple of "blockbuster" trades that landed them veteran stars Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs.
When you have a loaded roster such as that of the Texans, there are bound to be instances where not everyone will be seeing the amount of playing time they want or getting the amount of looks their way throughout a game.
One of the strengths of this Houston team is their wide receiver room; a position group that is deep in talented with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, Noah Brown John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and Ben Skowronek all vying for looks from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
With the wide receivers being such a deep group the Texans could look into the possibility of a trade for some of the guys who have been pushed down the roster and a likely candidate for that likely could be former second-round pick out of Alabama John Metchie III as it appears that multiple teams around the league are interested in his services following his accomplishments this preseason.
Metchie III has dealt with plenty since he arrived in the NFL. Before his rookie season, Metchie III was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and had to go through the process of beating cancer before focusing on his professional football career. Luckily for him, the Leukemia he was diagnosed with is one of the most curable forms and he was back on the field before we knew it.
This diagnosis set Metchie III's development back a bit, but he finally looks to have found his form this offseason and teams around the league have noticed. After electrifying in college with the Tide, Metchie was a highly thought of player that could make an immediate impact and he will now get his chance either with the Texans or another team if the franchise decides that they can get enough for him.
Thanks to their roster build the Texans are sitting pretty at the position and the loss of Metchie III likely wouldn't be a huge one, especially with whatever compensation is received.
