Cam Akers vs. Dameon Pierce: Who's Houston Texans Backup RB?
The Houston Texans came into training camp with Joe Mixon as the starting running back and Dameon Pierce as the likely backup.
However, Cam Akers has been a standout during training camp and he's challenged Pierce for the backup role.
In fact, Bleacher Report believes Akers has done enough to supplant Pierce as the primary backup.
"Akers certainly looks to be all the way back after his 2021 Achilles tear, a couple of down seasons and another Achilles injury in 2023. He played like a surefire starter against his former team, and he has likely left Pierce battling with J.J. Taylor, Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Jawhar Jordan just to make the team," Bleacher Report writes.
Akers led the Texans with seven carries for 53 yards in Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, while Pierce didn't record a snap.
However, in a game where the Texans opted to protect majority of their starters, it appears that Pierce may be part of that group. If Pierce was truly fighting for a roster spot, he would have played Saturday.
Akers has been impressive, but he has only been with the team for a few weeks. He might be able to do enough to make the team, but he may still have some more work to do to see legitimate playing time.
Akers is certainly capable of leapfrogging Pierce on the depth chart, but it hasn't happened quite yet.
