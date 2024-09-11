Texans RB Joe Mixon Wins NFL Award
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is being recognized by the NFL for his strong performance in Week 1.
The team announced that Mixon has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 after rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.
The other winners of the weekly awards were Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau (AFC Defense), Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (AFC Special Teams), Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (NFC Offensive), Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (NFC Defensive) and San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (NFC Special Teams).
No player ran for more yards than Mixon in Week 1, cementing him as the early rushing league leader.
Mixon was traded by the Cincinnati Bengals to the Texans this past offseason for a seventh-round pick, and it looks like a wise decision by Houston so far.
READ MORE: One Key Takeaway From Texans' Win Over Colts
The Texans shouldn't expect this kind of performance from Mixon each week, but it certainly sets the tone for the rest of the season.
In Week 2, Mixon will look to add from his performance against the Colts with another big one against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff for the game is set at 7:20 p.m. CT from NRG Stadium and can be watched on NBC or Peacock.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Shares Bizarre Pregame Routine With J.J. Watt
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans' Stefon Diggs Scores Second TD vs. Colts
• Texans' Joe Mixon Scores TD During Dominating Game vs. Colts
• Texans Beat Colts in Roller Coaster Game