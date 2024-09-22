Justin Jefferson Shares High Praise For Texans Star Before Matchup
The Houston Texans are going to have their hands full on Sunday as they take on the self-proclaimed best wide receiver in the league Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings superstar made an appearance on ESPN ahead of their battle against the Texans, where he made such a claim
As the Texans roll into Minnesota, there are plenty of storylines to follow. Both teams are undefeated through two weeks of play. Stefon Diggs is playing in Minnesota for the first time since he was traded from the club over four years ago.
An underlying storyline, however, is a battle between Jefferson and former LSU teammate and star Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Asked about the matchup before the game, Jefferson was sure to share praise of his former Tigers teammate.
READ MORE: 3 Things to Watch for Texans vs. Vikings
"I'm definitely excited," Jefferson said of playing Stingley. "He's definitely a top-tier corner in this league. He has definitely proven himself to be a top-tier corner. I'm always excited for those types of matchups. I'm excited to go up against him. This is my first time seeing him."
The overlap in Baton Rouge was short for the two, as Stingley was a freshman while Jefferson was proving to be an elite wide receiver prospect. Because of the age difference, the two were around each other, but there were no matchups at practice or anything.
"We didn't really go up against each other that much [at LSU]," Jefferson continued. "I'm excited for the matchup, but you already know, I'm always confident in me."
The matchup between the star wide receiver and the star cornerback could be a huge determining factor in the game. Should Stingley limit Jefferson's impact, Houston's offense would have an opportunity to go out and win the game on the road.
READ MORE: Texans Eye Historic Win vs. Vikings
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Coach Talks Joe Mixon Injury
• Texans Star Has Homecoming Return in Vikings Game
• Texans Star Gets Injury Update for Vikings Game