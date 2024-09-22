Texans Fans Not Happy Following Brutal Loss to Vikings
After a 2-0 start to the 2024 NFL season, the Houston Texans traveled north to take on the Minnesota Vikings with a chance to remain perfect on the season. The problem? The Vikings were looking to remain perfect while also defending their home field, too.
The Vikings got the best of the Texans, defeating them 34-7 in an absolutely dominating performance. Brian Flores' Vikings defense was too much for the Texans, even forcing C.J. Stroud into two interceptions. For reference, he hadn't thrown an interception since November of 2023.
Stroud finished the game completing 20 of his 31 pass attempts, tallying 215 yards and a touchdown to accompany his two interceptions. On the other side, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold scored four touchdowns, doing so with a new receiver every time.
Plenty went wrong in the embarrassing loss for the Texans, and fans were unhappy following the road performance. Here are some fan reactions from the contest:
It's fair to be upset for Texans fans. The team lost 34-7 and it was never close. From the jump, they were dominated. The main complaints come from the offensive line play and coaching. Evidently, there will be plenty to clean up before next week.
Fortunately for Houston, their next two contests come in NRG Stadium, and they'll have plenty of time to course-correct. Bad games will happen, but building off a loss like this is important. Re-watch the contest, understand what needs correction then dump the film.
The Texans will need to not only win next week but make a statement if they want to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.
