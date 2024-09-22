Texans Daily

Turnovers, Penalties Lead to Texans Blowout Loss

The Houston Texans struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are heading home disappointed after a 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Texans looked lethargic early as the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the first quarter.

A rare interception from C.J. Stroud and a missed field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn set the tone for the Texans on the day, where they couldn't get anything going.

The Texans also committed 11 penalties for 88 yards, which set them back on several drives and gave the Vikings extra opportunities.

The lone bright spot of the day came on a Cam Akers touchdown. Akers drew the start after Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce were both ruled inactive prior to the game.

The Vikings improved to 3-0 and have established themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC with this win. Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns while running back Aaron Jones added 102 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

The Texans will look to regroup and get back to their winning ways in Week 4 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

