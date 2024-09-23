Texans Missed Run Game Against Vikings
The Houston Texans are heading back to the drawing board after losing 34-7 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
The lone touchdown came from running back Cam Akers on a pass from C.J. Stroud, but the team was unable to get much going on the ground.
The Texans ran for just 38 yards compared to 118 from the Vikings, which showed a major difference between the two teams. The Texans trailed for most of the game, so that statistic isn't surprising, but it shows how important it is to run the football.
"Over the last two weeks, the Texans have scored just two touchdowns, rushing for 113 yards in that span," Bleacher Report writes. "The Texans cannot simply rely on C.J. Stroud to lead them to victory every week. Whether it's Mixon or Akers, Houston must get the ground attack on track to take some of the burden off its rising star quarterback. Stroud has the potential to be an MVP-caliber player, but against stingier defenses, even he needs help from a balanced offense."
If the Texans had Joe Mixon or Dameon Pierce, maybe things shake out a little different. However, the Texans dug themselves too deep into a hole, and that meant abandoning the run game.
Next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans have to get back to their roots with the ground-and-pound style of play that they had at the beginning of the season.
