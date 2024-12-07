Texans Coach Gives Update for Injured LB
The Houston Texans have been short-handed on defense all year long, but one of their injured linebackers could make a return soon.
Third-year pro Christian Harris, who was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season with a calf injury, has been working his way back.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans provided a short but promising update on his status.
“We will see where Christian [Harris] is," Ryans said. "Christian has done a great job progressing and we look forward to seeing him out there pretty soon.”
Harris, 23, recorded 101 tackles last season in 16 games for the Texans, helping lead the team to the playoffs. He also had a pick-six in the Texans' Wild Card win last season against the Cleveland Browns.
His return couldn't come at a better time, especially with Azeez Al-Shaair being suspended for three games following his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Texans are back in action in Week 15 as they take on the Miami Dolphins.
