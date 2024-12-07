Texans Daily

Texans Coach Gives Update for Injured LB

The Houston Texans could get one of their linebackers back soon.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to avoid the pass rush of Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the second quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have been short-handed on defense all year long, but one of their injured linebackers could make a return soon.

Third-year pro Christian Harris, who was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season with a calf injury, has been working his way back.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans provided a short but promising update on his status.

“We will see where Christian [Harris] is," Ryans said. "Christian has done a great job progressing and we look forward to seeing him out there pretty soon.”

Harris, 23, recorded 101 tackles last season in 16 games for the Texans, helping lead the team to the playoffs. He also had a pick-six in the Texans' Wild Card win last season against the Cleveland Browns.

His return couldn't come at a better time, especially with Azeez Al-Shaair being suspended for three games following his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Texans are back in action in Week 15 as they take on the Miami Dolphins.

Jeremy Brener
