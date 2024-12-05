Houston Texans Linebacker’s Suspension Upheld After Denied Appeal
The game of football is an intense, hard-hitting, and fast sport but the rules in place, specifically in the NFL, have made player safety a center of concern and that arose in Week 13 in the Houston Texans' 23-20 victory of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In the second quarter of the matchup, Jags' quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolled left out of the pocket and decided to take off to try and reach the first down with his legs. Lawrence was headed straight for a collision with veteran linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair when he decided to slide a bit late to ensure that he got the first down. Then all hell broke loose.
Al-Shaair didn't let up and drilled Lawrence above the shoulders, pretty much knocking him out cold. A massive scuffle then ensued and multiple players, including Al-Shaair, were ejected for their participation in the play/following events.
The hit left Lawrence with a concussion that placed him on injured reserve, ultimately ending his 2024 season. For Al-Shaair, the hit also came with a penalty as the NFL levied a three-game suspension against the former FAU Owl.
Al-Shaair decided to appeal this decision by the NFL, but his suspension was upheld by jointly appointed NFL and NFLPA appeals officer and former Pittsburgh Steeler Ramon Foster on Wednesday.
The hit has caused controversy across the NFL with many taking sides on the subject, but ultimately Al-Shaair will have to pay for the play in playing time and his wallet as he is set to forfeit $338,235 over the next three games that he is suspended.
Al-Shaair will be absent from the Texans for their matchups against the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens - all of which are important AFC games that will help determine seeding in the playoffs for the 8-5 Texans - until he is eligible to return against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.
