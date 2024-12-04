Texans Daily

Texans O-Line Earns Praise From C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud had kind words for the Houston Texans offensive line.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans offensive line has been an Achilles' heel for the team all season long, but things are beginning to turn in the right direction.

In the past few weeks, the Texans have done a good job in the trenches protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and creating lanes in the run game for Joe Mixon.

Stroud praised his offensive line after the team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

“Yeah, I mean, they're our everything," Stroud said of the offensive line. "It starts up front, both O-line and D-line. When they can come out and have great protection from the start, it gives me a sense of confidence. It gives the receivers, knowing they can run the full depth, the backs know where to hit. You know, once you got  that flowing, it looks like it's working. But I think they've done a good job at handling all the noise and the media and all these things. At the end of the day, they'll love you one week  and hate you the next. That's part of business we're in. I think they’ve done a great job at  just keeping their head down and working.”

The Texans offensive line will now get a much-needed break before playing the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 15.

